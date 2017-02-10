Inman Educational Webinar: Discover how not to get sued in 2017

Register now

As property managers, it’s your responsibility to do what you can to protect your business. Accessibility violations, employment issues, misbehaved animals, late fees and more are just some of the legal snags that might land you in a potentially business-ending lawsuit.

Most legal issues are fully preventable when you implement appropriate procedures.

Join Managing Partner Puneet Singh of Kimball, Tirey & St. John LLP, as she covers what you can do to avoid being sued by angry renters and employees, including:

Updating your existing legal requirements and educating your team

Safeguarding your business against potential lawsuits

Avoiding common mistakes that can get you in trouble

How to cut your losses if you are faced with a lawsuit

