Everyone is talking about the rise of chatbots in real estate, and they’re all overlooking a key issue: consumer value.Bots are being heralded as an important trend for 2017. As Redefy CTO Chris Rediger writes in Realtor Magazine, bots are “a solution to engaging potential customers in meaningful conversation.”James Dearsley, founder of The Digital Marketing Bureau, chimes in, saying the “power of the chatbot can be used as an entry point customer engagement tool for agencies.”Bots are being positioned as a valuable tool for real estate agents. But bots face a problem o
- Bots are seen as a valuable tool for agents, but what value do they provide consumers?
- For consumers, the incremental value from bots compared to property portals and real estate agents is negligible.
Comments