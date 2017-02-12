Top 10 posts from last week

News Brief

10. How much quality information can you pack into five minutes? Watch Jeff Lobb amaze.

9. Zillow Group reported its earnings results this week. How’s it doing?

8. A Facebook expert (Scott Shapiro works there!) discusses Facebook ad best practices.

7. Beverly Carter’s son, Carl, talks about the foundation he created in her memory, dedicated to agent safety.

6. Build the perfect pre-listing packet — here’s how.

5. Two of the first agents at Keller Williams talk about their career paths.

4. Brand-new agents, take note, for these are the things you will need to nail your listing presentation.

3. To door-knock or not to door-knock — and five more polarizing real estate topics.

2. If your seller isn’t quite sure whether to refresh or remodel before showing, this guide could help.

1. If the President’s tax plan passes, what would that mean for the average real estate agent?

