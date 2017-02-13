3 tech trends to keep your eyes on in 2017

When I was talking to one of the vendors -- Zvi Band from Contactually -- after Inman Connect New York (ICNY) in January, he told me that he noticed something interesting about the questions that agents and brokers were asking him this year.“This time there were a lot of questions around: 'What ROI have you been able to drive, what adoption rates do you have, who’s using it and what proof do you have?'”He added that he thinks this indicates a coming of age in the real estate industry.“I think in real estate, there’s been a lot of shiny object syndrome. There was a surprising backlash recently -- meaning, 'are all these tools I’m buying and this money I’m spending month over month -- is it working out for me?'"We saw three general areas of tech trends at ICN