Every woman should have her real estate license. Be a referral agent, or just do one deal; it’s always worth it. Even if you never thought once about this business, a real estate license can change your life.

Many times, the value comes when you’d least expect it. And by that I mean when a woman is on her own, unexpectedly, that’s when real estate can be a life-saver.

In our business, we meet a lot of people who are buying a house because they found the person they want to share their life with, and dream of a home where they can raise a family.

But the statistics don’t lie. Between 40 and 50 percent of us won’t be married forever, and, inevitably, that real estate asset is going to get in the middle of a divorce, messy or neat.

If you had studied for a real estate license and had the pulse of the market to better navigate that awful situation, what woman wouldn’t be better off? Knowledge is power, and ignorance doesn’t get you much when you are in those jams.

I see real estate as female empowerment at its finest. It’s a way of taking control of your life, especially if you’ve been out of the workforce for a while, or if your first career has plateaued.

The kids are grown up and you want a business to fill your days? Or you’re a single mom and need a bigger source of income for all the expenses? It’s worth it, even for one transaction.

A real estate license is something you can always fall back on, even if you do a deal just once a year.

If you’re great at relationships, real estate is a way to capitalize on your natural abilities for empathy, listening for what’s between the lines and helping people find what they are looking for. If you’re good at it, there’s no limit to how far you can go.

Depending on the brokerage model, a one million dollar deal in Manhattan could mean a $29,000 or so check for a real estate agent, and that can be a lot of money for a family.

That’s one story I hear a lot at my firm: “I’m a single mom and made double this year than last year when I was working at another company, and I now I can spend more time with my daughter.”

Or: “I’m taking care of my son, and the extra commission is paying for his private school.”

The most inspiring stories we hear are from women who spent the first part of their careers in another industry, and then wandered into real estate to knock our socks off!

For all you sociable women out there who are longing for a profession where you can enjoy meeting new people and have the ability to earn a little bit or a lot, from the bottom of my heart, I very much recommend looking into the business of real estate and taking the first step to study for a license.

Becoming a real estate agent can change your life.

Stefani Markowitz is President of Charles Rutenberg LLC, one of New York City’s largest real estate brokerage companies.

Email Stefani Markowitz.