“Every year Inman talks about how the MLS is doomed,” says Michael Wurzer on this episode of Listing Bits, a podcast run by Vendor Alley’s Greg Robertson.

“I think a company like ours that’s been around for 40 years, it shows what a good business this really is, that it’s a stable business and that it’s a business where you can thrive and grow, and that technology’s important.”

Wurzer is the president and CEO of FBS, the creator of Flexmls, an MLS technology provider.

When Wurzer took over (he’s now led the company for 20 years, after his father ran it for an additional 20) the company had about 10,000 users.

Today, it has 200,000 subscribers while serving 185 organizations. Employee-owned FBS also boasts a client attrition rate of less than 1 percent, and being among the first to develop a web-based MLS system, according to a news release.

David Rifkin, FBS’s vice president of Flexmls sales, added in the release: “Real estate professionals told us they needed to conduct business on mobile devices without sacrificing the robust features you find with a desktop experience.

“With Flexmls, you can start a search on your laptop and finish it on your phone, with all the data being available wherever you are because of our powerful APIs keeping everything in sync.”

Listen in to hear more about MLSs’ staying power, real estate software product integration and pushing industry standards from the head of a company leading the charge.