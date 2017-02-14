Zillow Group has added April Underwood, the vice president of product at Slack, to its board of directors — just as Trulia co-founder Pete Flint is exiting.

“April is widely recognized as an outstanding leader in the technology community,” said Zillow Group Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Rich Barton in a statement.

“Her extensive experience and unique perspective in technology product development, engineering, innovation and consumer engagement, as well as her deep understanding of the mobile and internet industries, will be a significant asset to Zillow Group’s Board of Directors. We are thrilled that she has agreed to join and I look forward to her contributions toward Zillow Group’s long-term success.”

As Underwood comes on board, Flint announced quietly via a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that he will not be seeking reelection after his term on the board expires, which it will do at the company’s 2017 shareholder meeting.

Who’s Underwood?

Underwood joined Slack in June 2015 as head of platform, and previous to that, she flexed her leadership skills as Twitter’s product, marketing and business development team leader from 2010 to 2015.

In addition to her experience at other companies such as ClimateCorp (WeatherBill), Google, Travelocity and Intel, Underwood is a founding member of #Angels, a woman owned and operated investment group that supports burgeoning tech companies.

“I have long been inspired by Zillow Group’s mission to build the largest, most trusted and vibrant home-related marketplace in the world. I am honored to join the Board of Directors,” said Underwood in a press release.

“Zillow Group’s people, culture, brands and partnerships are impressive and I look forward to working closely with Rich, Spencer and the other Board members to help support the company’s continued success.”

This appointment is part of a long list of successes for Underwood that include graduating from University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Management Information Systems and Business Honors, and from the University of California, Berkeley (Haas) with an MBA.

Furthermore, she’s made Fortune‘s 40 Under 40 list in 2016, Elle‘s Women in Tech list in 2016 and Fast Company‘s Most Creative People list in 2015 for her contributions to the tech community.

