Here is the typical four-point checklist for technology platform announcements by real estate companies, which seem to be a dime a dozen these days.The platform is in the cloud. It is integrated with a single sign-on for users. We offer a great user experience. Manages leads efficiently.Keller Williams (KW) executives today in Las Vegas insisted that its new solution, Keller Cloud, is more than a fancy press release but instead was wired by world class UX designers, software developers and reportedly tested with more than 6,000 agents.The promise: "a single platform to run your entire business,” said KW Co-CEO Chris Heller.The new product was rolled out today, with the first version focused on agent tools and systems. A consumer-interfacing version will be released this summer.Keller Williams appears to be making technology investment its highest company priority. Today, it amended its business model from selling “coaching and training services" to pe...
Is Keller Williams becoming a technology company?
Mission is to roll up KW agent tools in one place, the Keller Cloud
Published 35 min ago
Comments