Many people, especially real estate professionals, are anticipating President Trump’s pledge to remove regulations relating to financial services and the rollback of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.As anyone who works in real estate knows, this very substantial bill represented the most comprehensive financial regulatory reform measures taken since the Great Depression and was a result of the financial crisis and housing crash of 2008-2009.In effect, the Dodd-Frank Act created an agency to enforce compliance with consumer financial laws, introduced more stringent regulatory capital requirements and made banking institutions retain some risk associated with home mortgage issuance.While I believe that it’s safe to suggest that certain aspects of Dodd-Frank will be rolled back, there are four reasons why I don’t think the entire Act will be repealed.1. Legislative action is needed to overturn any laws, and this includes Dodd-FrankT...
- Repealing laws requires a very rigorous process and executive orders can be nullified upon judicial review.
- Changes will take place more around the edges, such as cutting compliance costs, freeing up community and regional banks from some rules and helping out investment advisers who believe they've been targeted unfairly.
