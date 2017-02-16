Daily market update: February 16, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications decreased 3.7 percent from one week earlier for the week ending February 10, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.9 percent of total applications, its lowest level since June 2009, from 47.9 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.32 percent from 4.35 percent.
Mortgage Bankers Association’s National Delinquency Survey for the fourth quarter of 2016:
- The delinquency rate for mortgage loans on one-to-four-unit residential properties increased to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.80 percent of all loans outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.
- The delinquency rate was up 28 basis points from the previous quarter, and was three basis points higher than one year ago.
- The serious delinquency rate, the percentage of loans that are 90 days or more past due or in the process of foreclosure, was 3.13 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from last quarter, and a decrease of 31 basis points from last year.
Attom Data Solutions Environmental Hazard Housing Risk Index Report:
- 17.3 million single family homes and condos with a combined estimated market value of $4.9 trillion are in ZIP codes with high or very high risk for at least one of four environmental hazards: Superfunds, brownfields, polluters or poor air quality.
- The 17.3 million single family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes represented 25 percent of the 68.1 million single family homes and condos in the 8,642 ZIP codes analyzed.
- Of the 8,642 zip codes analyzed, 6,238 with 50.8 million single family homes and condos (75 percent) worth a combined $16.9 trillion did not have a High or Very High risk index for any of the four environmental hazards.
Email market reports to [email protected].
Comments