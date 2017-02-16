Luxury Connect returns to Beverly Hills in October

Luxury Connect, Inman’s exclusive event attended by nearly 600 of the top-producing luxury brokers and agents from around the world, has announced its latest conference date and theme.

The event will be held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel October 18 through 19, 2017.

Those in attendance will get a rare look at: “The New Luxury Playbook: How top agents and brokers are redefining luxury real estate.” Industry leaders will provide insights into factors that are redefining the the luxury real estate market and share actionable strategies and secrets to reach the level of the elite.

Session panelists and presenters will provide an unadulterated look at the shifts and challenges facing the luxury market, never-fail marketing and negotiation tactics to win over discerning clients and savvy ways to grow business and gain an edge in the ultra competitive luxury space.

Inman will announce the event agenda and the first round of Luxury Connect speakers soon.