Facebook formally launches new jobs functionality

Over the past year, Facebook has been rolling out update after update, which included features such as Facebook Live and Facebook Marketplace, a Craigslist-esque function that allows users to sell items. Now, the social media giant has officially launched its newest feature — job listings.

With the jobs feature, businesses can post listings and invite applicants to apply without leaving the site.

According to the official announcement, page admins will be able to “review applications and contact applicants on Messenger, all on mobile and all in one place. And as with other posts, they can boost job posts to reach a larger or more relevant audience.”

When creating a listing, admins will upload an:

Introduction (optional)

Photo

Job Title

Location

Salary (optional)

Job Type

Details

Each time a user applies, the admin will receive a message and can arrange an in-person interview.

In addition to making the search easier for employers, Facebook is taking some of the tediousness out of the process for job hopefuls, too.

Jobs will appear in the News Feed and in the jobs bookmark located on the left-hand side of the screen under the “explore” tab.

When a user clicks on the ‘Apply Now’ button, Facebook will take any of their relevant profile information to automatically populate an application form. From there, applicants will be able to edit the information before they finally submit it.

Over the next few weeks, Facebook will be rolling the feature out to businesses across the U.S. and Canada, and a few real estate brokerages have already jumped on the opportunity to use the jobs feature.

“It took three minutes to fill out the information and put it out there. Then someone saw the post, we talked and it was done,” said one business owner highlighted in Facebook’s announcement.

