Inman launches image contributor program

The phrase “Inman is its readers” isn’t just a marketing slogan; it’s something we live every day.

But one of the areas where we knew we could do better living this mantra is with the images we use on inman.com and elsewhere. That’s why today we’re announcing the launch of the Inman Image Contributor program, where Inman readers and event attendees can share their photos that capture the spirit and work of the professionals who make up the Inman community.

These photos will be used in Inman stories and promotional materials, with a credit to the photographer who took them. Learn more about the program and how it works, and submit photos for consideration here.

Too often, we fall back on stock imagery because of a basic lack of great photos. And the simple fact is we can’t be everywhere and capture every moment.

The good news is there are so many talented photographers that are part of our community — like Teresa Boardman, Linda Aaron, Jacy Reidman and many more — who capture the energy and personality of the Inman tribe.

This new contributor program is designed to highlight their great work and share those photos more broadly with everyone who reads Inman.

How the program works is simple

Submit photos you own to Inman via our Image Contributor page

Add information about the photos, including where and when they were taken

Include information to be included in the image credit, including your website

Once submitted, Inman will review, catalog and use if appropriate

You can see an example of the photo credit at the top and bottom of this article.

Please only submit photos you own the copyright to. Usually this copyright is held by the person who took the photo.

Also, please share images only relevant to real estate, members of our community and the events, work and workplaces that capture the professional activity of residential real estate and the Inman community. We reserve full rights to not use any photos submitted for any reason.

If you have questions about the program, learn more here, or contact us here.

We look forward to seeing your great shots, showcasing your work and highlighting the many professionals who make up the Inman community in our stories soon.