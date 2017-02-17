MLS & Associations

RPR beefs up agent training as Upstream enters next phase

Participating brokers and their agents must add and edit all MLS listings in data management platform
Andrea V. Brambila
  • Realtors Property Resource (RPR) has inked a deal with a subsidiary of the Kansas Association of Realtors, REBR, to supplement its agent training on Upstream.
  • Brokers who choose to use Upstream to enter their listings into their MLS must enter and edit all of their MLS listings via Upstream.
  • RPR says it hired REBR in part because of "the potential for rapid market level expansion" of Upstream.
  • Upstream is beginning its second pilot with seven new markets, but so far only two MLSs have unequivocally confirmed they will participate.

Entering listings into the MLS and other systems is a basic -- but crucial -- part of a real estate agent's job. And it's one that's about to change for agents caught up in a prominent industry initiative.Broker data management company UpstreamRE aims to provide brokers with a single point of entry to manage their data. Its platform will function as a go-between among real estate firms and the recipients of their data, including MLSs, making Upstream the starting point.Upstream will begin beta testing its platform sometime this year, according to a press release.To get agents and brokers up to speed, the company building the Upstream platform -- Realtors Property Resource (RPR) -- has signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Kansas Association of Realtors, Real Estate Business Resources (REBR) to beef up web-based end-user training.Thus far, Upstream's "Phase 1" pilot program has consisted of five guinea pig markets and 16 brokerages. The first pilot...

