Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. A rookie story: From $0 to $100,000 in 12 months
9. Zillow Group plans to appeal $8M photo copyright verdict
8. Does your business (and life) need a productivity boost?
7. Fix-and-flip mortgage bonds: Wall Street’s new housing bet
6. Do you have what it takes to work the ultra-luxury real estate market?
5. Zillow Group’s power play: An 800-pound strategy
4. The case for killing the term ‘Realtor’
3. Is Keller Williams becoming a technology company?
2. Zillow Group to terminate manual listing entry
1. Brad Inman’s live blog: Keller Williams family Reunion
Comments