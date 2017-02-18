Top 10 posts from last week

News Brief

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:

10. A rookie story: From $0 to $100,000 in 12 months

Zillow

9. Zillow Group plans to appeal $8M photo copyright verdict

A man on Facebook in a shared office space

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

8. Does your business (and life) need a productivity boost?

A life raft floating in the ocean

David Wingate / Shutterstock.com

7. Fix-and-flip mortgage bonds: Wall Street’s new housing bet

A businessman signing documents

Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock.com

6. Do you have what it takes to work the ultra-luxury real estate market?

A businessman signing documents

Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock.com

5. Zillow Group’s power play: An 800-pound strategy

A life raft floating in the ocean

David Wingate / Shutterstock.com

4. The case for killing the term ‘Realtor’

A man on Facebook in a shared office space

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

3. Is Keller Williams becoming a technology company?

Zillow

2. Zillow Group to terminate manual listing entry

1. Brad Inman’s live blog: Keller Williams family Reunion

