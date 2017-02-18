Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

February 13

Michael McGee has been hired as the new CEO of Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. “I have a long history with the Realtor organization, so I’m very familiar with PAR’s excellent reputation and efforts on behalf of its 30,000 members and property owners throughout the commonwealth,” McGee said in a statement. “I have a passion for real estate issues and look forward to working with the volunteer leaders, local associations and PAR’s staff to advance the organization.”

February 16

Triangle Real Estate Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, welcomes Jason Fisher as its new director of digital media. “Jason is a welcome addition to our growing group of real estate professionals here at Triangle Real Estate Group. His care, creativity, and attention to detail for our client’s properties will bring our clients a competitive advantage here in the Greater Raleigh area,” said CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group, Katherin Burnette, in a statement.

VScreen announced that Travis Saxton has joined the firm as CIO and VP of Industry Relations. “I am excited to start a new adventure with VScreen, and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive video content suite,” said Saxton in a statement. “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service.”

Equity Office, a portfolio company owned by Blackstone’s real estate funds, announced the appointment of Alan Walker as a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Director responsible for the Northern California and Pacific Northwest markets. “Alan’s entrepreneurial approach and deep local-market expertise make him uniquely qualified to help us deliver real estate solutions that meet the changing strategic needs of companies today, and add deep value to Blackstone’s investments in the region,” said Eli Khouri, President and Chief Executive Officer for Equity Office, in a statement.

