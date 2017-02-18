While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.
February 9
Realcomp II announced an exclusive relationship in Michigan with Remine. “As a result, all 13,500 Realcomp REALTORS/MLS subscribers will have access to the Remine data product, which brings ‘intelligent data’ to the real estate industry,” the companies said in a statement.
This week’s deals
February 13
The Lise Howe Group, a team of leading Realtors, has joined Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate, the nation’s No. 1 privately owned residential real estate company. “We’re excited to become part of the Long & Foster team and benefit from its tremendous brand value, as well as the numerous marketing and technology programs it has to offer — including Long & Foster’s exclusive relationship with Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Lise Howe in a statement.
Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island (HHIMLS) combined its TransactionDesk platform by the company Instanet with Listing Data Checker from CoreLogic.
February 14
HomeBridge Financial Services, a national independent mortgage lender, announced the completed purchase of the operating assets of Prospect Mortgage from Prospect Holding Company. “First announced on November 1, 2016 and completed on February 2, 2017, the purchase now makes HomeBridge one of the largest non-bank mortgage lenders in the country, with retail branches nationwide and two thriving wholesale divisions, REMN Wholesale and HomeBridge Wholesale,” noted the companies in a statement.
February 15
Black Knight Financial Services, a provider of integrated technology, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced the launch of iOnTitle, “an advanced risk mitigation tool that helps title companies identify potential liabilities and reduce title insurance claims,” according to the companies.
Remine announced that it signed license agreements with Alaska MLS (AKMLS), and Greater El Paso Association of Realtors (GEPAR), for the El Paso region of Texas. “AKMLS, GEPAR, Realcomp and Bright MLS will be the first MLSs to bring intuitive big data visualizations, heat maps, and the industry’s most sought after lead generation platform to their agents,” said Remine in a statement.
ERA Real Estate announced the affiliation of The Hector Martinez Real Estate Team in Visalia, California. “Established in 2012, the firm will now do business as ERA Valley Pro Realty,” said the companies in a statement.
February 16
RESAAS Services Inc., a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, announced that it has signed an agreement with Keller Williams. “The service is available to all Keller Williams Global Property Specialists (KW GPS), a designation within the Keller Williams Realty franchise,” said the companies in a statement. “KW GPS agents represent an elite community of real estate agents that focus on generating more referrals, winning more listings and taking advanced training.”
PadMapper, a home and apartment rental search platform, introduced Post a Pad, “enabling users to post rooms and apartments for rent directly from their iOS or Android device,” according to a release. “Over 25 million users every year will have the ability to post, leading to a significant amount of new inventory for rooms, apartments, and other shared accommodations.”
February 17
Long & Foster Real Estate has partnered with CityBlast to provide its agents with social media service and support. “CityBlast is the real estate world’s largest social media marketing agency, specializing in done-for-you management for real estate and mortgage industry professionals,” noted the companies in a statement.
