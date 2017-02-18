While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

We missed you last week!

February 9

Realcomp II announced an exclusive relationship in Michigan with Remine. “As a result, all 13,500 Realcomp REALTORS/MLS subscribers will have access to the Remine data product, which brings ‘intelligent data’ to the real estate industry,” the companies said in a statement.

This week’s deals

February 13

Engel & Völkers North America announced the opening of its newest shop in Bozeman, Montana, as a result of a partnership with Montana 406, the region’s leading high-end brokerage. “The interest in Bozeman’s real estate market, from both domestic and international buyers, is growing,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America, in a statement.