While you can spend hours perfecting charts and graphs and memorizing every fact about a given home, one listing presentation wild card always threatens to undermine your hard work: Client questions that seem to come straight out of left field.There is perhaps no easier way to conjure sellers' doubt about your professional abilities than by failing to thoughtfully answer their questions.On the flip side, if you are able to provide thoughtful responses, you will impress.To help you prepare for your next listing presentation, we have interviewed several industry movers and shakers from the U.S. and U.K. to glean insights around which questions should you always be prepared to answer. 1. How much can I sell my home for? All of our interviewees emphasized the importance of having the right answers to price-related questions, as well as the data to back up your answers.Tina Evans, Group Director at Frank Harris and Company Estate agents in London, said that price-related...