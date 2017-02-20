data whiz kids don't disrupt

Data whiz kids who don’t want to disrupt the real estate industry

Three different tech company executives talk about how they're trying to uplift the industry
by
| 6 min

Mike Schneider at First, Jonathan Aizen at Amitree and Charles Williams at Buyside discussed how their products support agents (with no intention of disintermediation) with Katie Maxwell at Inman Connect New York this year....