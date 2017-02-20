Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Remine, a data company, partners with MLSs to augment information with predictive analytics and data visualizations. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: Multiple listing services (MLSs) Top selling pointsProperty activity tracking Deep data on listings and non-listed properties Homeowner data 'Likely to sell' scoreTop concernsFailure of MLS boards to realize valueWhat you should know Remine is data-driven software designed to significantly enrich the data real estate agents find on their MLS.Remine combines public, MLS and consumer information to build a suite of tools that extract valuable market data from existing properties.From the Opportunities tab, Remine allows users to search every listed or non-listed home to find out if the owners are occupying it, what the mortgage balance and rate might be, its transaction history...
- Real estate is a becoming a valuable resource for big data to all kinds of industries.
- Remine adds an array of features to common MLS interfaces and typically results in no dues increase.
- Users can search every listed or non-listed home to find out if the owners are occupying it, what the mortgage balance and rate might be, its transaction history, or if it's adjacent to any Airbnb homes.
RemineLearn more
Comments