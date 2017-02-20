Ohio real estate agent Roy Webb apparently had to learn the hard way not to mix business with pleasure.

On Feb. 15, the Ohio Real Estate Commission slapped Webb with a $1,000 fine and a 10-day license suspension starting March 9 for having sex with a client, who was also a real estate agent, multiple times in 2014 at listed properties for sale.

The husband of Webb’s partner filed the complaint after his wife confessed to being intimate with Webb at a number of townhomes for sale in the Sharonville, Ohio, area.

The husband said his wife reached out to Webb to help them handle a “personal real estate transaction,” and he assumed their multiple meetings were to attend open houses.

“It’s really just unbelievable,” the husband said in an interview with WSFA 12 News. “He lured my wife to these properties, and he did that.”

After hearing the husband’s complaint, the Ohio Real Estate and Professional Licensing Division investigated the claims and levied a misconduct charge against Webb for his affair.

“To see a Realtor that is so willing to abuse the trust that is given to him, to abuse his ethical responsibilities within his industry to do this, there has to be accountability. There has to,” the man who filed the complaint said in a statement after Webb’s public hearing.

WSFA 12 News said Webb refused to offer any comments after the hearing, but his attorney wanted to make clear that Webb wasn’t punished for having sex in properties for sale, and that Webb admitted and apologized for the affair in 2014, sought counseling and has since moved on with his family.

WSFA 12 said they reached out for comment from Webb’s current employer, Plum Tree Realty, but received no response.

Webb’s profile isn’t featured on the brokerage’s agent roster, but his licensing information says he’s still an active employee.

