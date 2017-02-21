Posted with permission from Greg Robertson.

In Greg Robertson’s inaugural Listing Bits podcast, he interviews David Friedman, a self-described “Jewish kid from New York,” who about 12 years ago came across an industry space that was far behind the technology curve: the real estate brokerage.

Friedman, president of Boston Logic, and the Vendor Alley founder talk about the rapid pace of innovation and growth in the real estate technology vertical, the future of his company and industry trends in big data and artificial intelligence.

