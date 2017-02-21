StreetEasy -- the New York City listing portal that Zillow Group bought for $50 million -- will soon tack the same ads for buyer's agents that appear on Zillow and Trulia onto StreetEasy listings as well.On March 1, Zillow Group will roll exposure on StreetEasy listings into its Premier Agent ad product -- which, at the moment, only offers exposure to agents on New York City listings that appear on Trulia and Zillow. StreetEasy's point of view By sparking connections between homebuyers and buyer's agents, the product will benefit Big Apple consumers, StreetEasy said.“It is crucial for home shoppers to have a buyer’s agent on their side, helping them analyze information and protecting their interests during the shopping and purchasing process,” said StreetEasy General Manager Susan Daimler in a statement.How listings currently appear on StreetEasy.“Premier Agent is a game changer that will help facilitate these connections and fuel new streams of bu...
Zillow Group will add buyer’s agent ads to StreetEasy listings
StreetEasy says the move should benefit consumers, but some brokers reportedly aren't pleased
Published 1 hour ago
