Call it mojo. The x-factor. Mad game.

In real estate, we are in the performance business. We get paid when we execute.

You know that wildly successful producer in your office who you wouldn’t trust as a barista at Starbucks? That person’s got it: Voodoo.

But the unexplainable magic touch that wins deals can be fleeting. The field is level at all times. A brand new agent could steal a listing out from under your feet for outperforming you in the moment.

Gary Gold’s Voodoo Agent video series will dig into the fundamentals that make an agent’s business soar.

Coming from a remarkable 2016 in which he sold the Playboy Mansion, Gold speaks from the real estate trenches, from the times he prevailed through ass-kickings and celebrated unbelievable victories over the course of 40 rollercoaster industry years.

Agent-to-agent, he wants to help the good become great.

