No rings have been exchanged yet, but two Texas MLSs are considering tying the knot.The Austin Board of Realtors and the San Antonio Board of Realtors have announced that they are in talks to merge their multiple listing services.More MLSs and associations are likely to consolidate this year, which could mean several benefits for agents and brokers on the ground, including better services, reduced fees and increased efficiencies.Many MLS members wish their associations or MLSs would join forces, and a major win for merger proponents already came to life this year with the six-state coverage area served by the newly formed Bright MLS.But with competing industry interests, consolidation will likely chug along slowly. Will these two Texas MLSs be the next to walk down the aisle? A 'proactive response' ABoR and SABOR say a merger could enhance services for their combined 22,000-plus agent, broker and appraiser members in the Central and South Texas regions.The talk...