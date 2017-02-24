Daily market update: February 24, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.16 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Feb. 23, 2017.
- This is up from last week when it averaged 4.15 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.62 percent.
Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index for Q4 2016:
- U.S. house prices rose 1.5 percent in Q4 2016 from Q3 2016.
- House prices rose 6.2 percent year-over-year in Q4 2016.
- FHFA’s seasonally adjusted monthly index for December was up 0.4 percent from November.
