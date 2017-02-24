Markets & Economy

Daily market update: February 24, 2017

Published 3 min ago
Inman
by Staff Writer

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:

  • The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.16 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Feb. 23, 2017.
  • This is up from last week when it averaged 4.15 percent.
  • A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.62 percent.

Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index for Q4 2016:

  • U.S. house prices rose 1.5 percent in Q4 2016 from Q3 2016.
  • House prices rose 6.2 percent year-over-year in Q4 2016.
  • FHFA’s seasonally adjusted monthly index for December was up 0.4 percent from November.


Email market reports to [email protected].

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com

Comments