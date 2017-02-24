Engel & Völkers North America partners with NAGLREP

Engel & Völkers North America is partnering with the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals to educate real estate professionals about major LGBT insights and trends, as well as connect professionals throughout the industry to advocate for LGBT rights.

“The LGBT community is a powerful force achieving social and legislative milestones because of organizations such as NAGLREP,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America, in a statement.

“We’ve been a proud supporter of NAGLREP for quite some time, along with many of license partners and advisors. This year and beyond, we look forward to strategically working with the NAGLREP network and its leader, Jeff Berger, to help create confidence and solutions to evolve our industry and the communities in which we serve,” he added.

According to Hitt, educational portions of the partnership will include educational podcasts and webinars along with a live session at NAGLREP’s annual conference this fall. He also said Engel & Völkers will collaborate with NAGLREP on ways to amplify the association’s “messaging and key initiatives to our network and beyond.”

When it comes to advocacy, Hitt says he believes it’s Engel & Völkers’ responsibility to provide their team with “all of the information, tools, and opportunities” to heighten their level of service.

One of the brokerage’s first shows of support will be their presence at NAGLREP’s first-ever LGBT Housing Policy Summit in Washington D.C. on March 13 and 14.

The summit will feature a number of sessions that focus on housing policy and equality issues, such as the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Fair Access Rule and the Federal Fair Housing Act.

In addition to education and advocacy initiatives, Engel & Völkers North America is offering its license partners and advisors special rates for memberships and events.

“Engel & Völkers is a valuable addition to our powerful referral network of real estate professionals and will further the benefits our members receive with access to expert real estate service and support at an international level,” said Jeff Berger, founder and president of NAGLREP, in a press release.

