Nicole RideoutGibson Sotheby's International Realty's director Nicole Rideout remembers one all-nighter she pulled with a pot of coffee. She was working on a project for her company, owned by her father, Larry Rideout, and her godfather, Paul McGann, in January last year.She spent the night analyzing expenses and production and trying to "find" a few hundred thousand dollars through generating more production.She didn't resent the experience."I've always been the fast-paced, high-energy person in the family," said Rideout, the third of four girls. A better way She got there eventually -- but when her father, a former Realogy SVP, saw her the next day, he told her: "There's a way to do these things that would take you a lot less time and effort."Corporate recommended her a few weeks later for Realogy's Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience, and to her surprise, she was accepted. She spent all last year learning how to do things a better way."What was coo...