Realogy Holdings Corp. posted a profit of $213 million in 2016, up by 16 percent from the previous year -- though the company's results reflected the "operating challenges" of strong competition for sales agents and soft demand for pricier homes, said Realogy CEO Richard A. Smith in a statement.Revenue climbed 2 percent year over year to $5.81 billion, driven by "organic and acquisition revenue increases" at Title Resource Group (TRG), the company's title and settlement services provider.The company's combined transaction volume increased 4 percent from the previous year, with a 6 percent gain at the Realogy Franchise Group -- which operates brands such as Century 21 Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens and Coldwell Banker. But transaction volume was flat NRT, the company's brokerage arm.In a press release, Realogy highlighted a slew of strategic initiatives from 2016 and the start of 2017:NRT is executing on an aggressive campaign to increase the Company's ...
