Realogy Holdings Corp. turned higher profit in 2016

Results partly reflected 'operating challenges' of strong competition for agents
Published 10 min ago
Teke Wiggin
by Staff Writer

Realogy Holdings Corp. posted a profit of $213 million in 2016, up by 16 percent from the previous year -- though the company's results reflected the "operating challenges" of strong competition for sales agents and soft demand for pricier homes, said Realogy CEO Richard A. Smith in a statement.Revenue climbed 2 percent year over year to $5.81 billion, driven by "organic and acquisition revenue increases" at Title Resource Group (TRG), the company's title and settlement services provider.The company's combined transaction volume increased 4 percent from the previous year, with a 6 percent gain at the Realogy Franchise Group -- which operates brands such as Century 21 Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens and Coldwell Banker. But transaction volume was flat NRT, the company's brokerage arm.In a press release, Realogy highlighted a slew of strategic initiatives from 2016 and the start of 2017:NRT is executing on an aggressive campaign to increase the Company's ...

Article image credited to Nonwarit / Shutterstock.com

