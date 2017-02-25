Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

February 17

CoreLogic announced that COO Frank Martell is stepping in as CEO while current CEO Anand Nallathambi takes a medical leave of absence.

This week’s new hires

February 21

Stribling & Associates, a New York brokerage, announced that Garrett Derderian has joined the firm as director of data and reporting. In his new role, Derderian will oversee Stribling’s proprietary data platform, integrating the most current, accurate, and relevant information for Stribling agents and their customers,” said the brokerage in a release.

February 22

Private real estate investment firm Rockwood Capital announced that Charlie Leonard has been hired as a director of the firm. “Mr. Leonard is based in the firm’s New York office, and his duties include responsibility for East Coast acquisitions and asset management of various product types, including residential, office, retail and hotel assets,” said the company in a release.

The Daren Sautter Team has joined the Cherry Hill/Haddonfield, N.J., office of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Sautter’s team is a top producer in the local market and was named as one of the top teams in New Jersey in Real Trends’ 2016 America’s Best Real Estate Agents list,” said Long & Foster in a statement.

Carie Zoellner is the new vice president of IT and digital business for Re/Max. She “now directs the activities of the IT department, including innovation and strategic planning, data center operations, application development, business systems analysis, records management, data privacy, cybersecurity/compliance and customer support. She also leads the company’s key technology initiatives,” wrote Re/Max in a statement.

February 23

ClosingCorp, a provider of residential real estate closing cost data and technology, announced that Craig Austin has been named senior vice president of sales and business development. “In this role, Austin will be responsible for leading the sales organization, developing customer acquisition strategies and building and maintaining relationships with leading loan origination systems and industry settlement service portals,” said ClosingCorp in a statement.

John Peyton will succeed Alex Perriello as Realogy Franchise Group CEO. “John has brought a fresh perspective to our company from his tenure as a global branding leader in the hospitality industry, and I am confident in his ability to continue leveraging his valuable insight on behalf of our leading real estate brands,” said Realogy Holdings chairman, president and CEO, Richard Smith, in a statement.

Northern Nevada Regional MLS announced that Gene Millman will be the new CEO beginning on March 1, 2017. “Millman is coming to Nevada as a prominent industry leader with a history of serving in key executive roles with various local, regional, and state real estate associations, including the Delaware Real Estate Commission, Delaware Association of Realtors, New Castle County Board of Realtors,” stated NNRMLS.

Send hiring updates to [email protected].