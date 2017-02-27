Daily market update: February 27, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
U.S. Census Bureau/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Residential Sales for January 2017:
- Sales of new single-family houses in January 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 555,000, 3.7 percent above the revised December rate of 535,000 and 5.5 percent above the January 2016 estimate of 526,000.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2017 was $312,900. The average sales price was $360,900.
- The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 265,000. This represents a supply of 5.7 months at the current sales rate.
First American Financial Services’ January 2017 Loan Application Defect Index:
- The frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in the information submitted in mortgage loan applications increased 5.8 percent in January 2017 over December 2016.
- Compared to January 2016, the Defect Index decreased by 3.9 percent.
- The Defect Index is down 28.4 percent from the high point of risk in October 2013.
