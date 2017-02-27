A few years back, I met with a couple looking to sell their home in Seattle. As a newer agent who had found some success with buyers, I was hungry for my first listing.During the listing presentation, I over-confidently stumbled through a CMA (comparative market analysis), pointed out a few things that needed to be painted and showed them my “awesome” marketing materials (including video skills).After a self-absorbed 45 minutes, I boldly declared why I was the best person for the job, shook their hands and walked away thinking I had nailed it.They went with another agent.Deflated, I called up my mentor to complain. “It makes no sense. I did everything right! I bet Redfin swooped in and undercut me on commission!” (It hadn’t.)After patiently hearing me out, he asked me a peculiar question: “Tyler, who is the hero in this story?” The Hero's Journey He went on to explain the "hero’s journey," a template that storytellers have used for thousands of y...