Daily market update: February 28, 2017

Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
National Association of Realtors’ Pending Home Sales for January 2017:
- The Pending Home Sales Index decreased 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January from an upwardly revised 109.5 in December 2016.
- January’s index reading is 0.4 percent above last January, but it is the lowest since then.
- Existing-home sales are forecast to be around 5.57 million this year, an increase of 2.2 percent from 2016 (5.45 million).
First American Real House Price Index for December 2016:
- Real house prices increased 6.2 percent between November and December 2016. Compared to December 2015, real house prices increased by 8.0 percent.
- Consumer house-buying power, how much one can buy based on changes in income and interest rates, declined 5.1 percent between November and December 2016, and fell 2.1 percent year-over-year.
- Unadjusted house prices increased by 5.8 percent in December on a year-over-year basis and are 1.5 percent above the housing boom peak in 2007.
Ten-X/Auction.com Real Estate Nowcast for February 2017:
- According to the nowcast, February sales will fall between seasonally adjusted annual rates of 5.34 million to 5.69 million, with a targeted number of 5.51 million.
- This is down 3 percent from NAR’s reported January sales yet up 7 percent from a year ago.
