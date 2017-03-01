Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 1, 2017

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December 2016:

  • The National Home Price Index increased 5.8 percent year-over-year in December 2016.
  • This is the 56th consecutive month of positive gains and the largest since June 2014.
  • December was also the sixth consecutive month in which the year-over-year figure increased over the previous month.

Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Mortgage Rate Report for January 2017:

  • The average interest rate on all mortgage loans was 4.17 percent.
  • This is up 26 basis points from 3.91 in December.
  • The average loan amount for all loans was $305,400 in January, down $13,700 from $319,100 in December.

