Brand-new brokerage Clockhouse Realty started business on January 1, servicing all of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Jared PhillipsCo-owned by James Velozo, a seasoned broker-owner, and his son, Jared Phillips, as managing partner, Clockhouse aims to be a full-service satellite real estate brokerage firm offering 90/10 splits and no offices.Why the decision to be virtual?"We quickly realized that by not opening a traditional office, we would be able to offer a much higher commission split to our agents and would also be in a position to offer reduced listing fees to our sellers," explained Phillips.But it's not just a financial decision for them."Due to technological advancements over the last decade, we also believe the physical real estate office will soon be an antiquated notion. The technology we currently use makes it unnecessary to carry the costs of a physical real estate office," he added.The business model has not affected their ability to engage ...