Whether you're a solo agent just getting your feet wet in real estate or a seasoned veteran aiming to enhance your bottom line and broaden your business horizons, crafting a personal brand that earns you recognition in your market can mean the difference between being viewed as a commodity or a valued resource.Investing in your personal brand is a no-nonsense way to generate awareness for your business, establish a reputation and stand out in your market.Formulating a prescribed image or impression in the mind of others helps nurture relationships when you're not in the room so that when you do show up, your reputation has already paved the way for success.Here, discover how to use personal branding as rocket fuel for your digital marketing. Start with authenticity You might think reading this article is the first step in your personal brand journey. Think again.You already have a personal brand. So let’s not pretend you’re about to create it.The best you can ...