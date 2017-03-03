In this week’s video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates answers the question: What should new real estate agents spend their money on?
We get asked all the time what new agents should be spending their money on. The No. 1 most important thing to spend your money on is your CRM. Here are my top three favorites.
- Top Producer – It has good guts, but it looks like a PC, which isn’t my the best.
- Contactually – Probably the best option for new agents. It’s really geared toward new agents, and it looks great on your desktop and phone.
- Nutshell – It looks a little more corporate, but it’s the cheapest of the bunch and very customizable — plus it’s really great for teams.
