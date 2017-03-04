Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

February 23

News Corp announced that Bedi A. Singh departed as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1. Susan Panuccio, currently Chief Financial Officer of News Corp Australia, is the new CFO of the company. “I asked Bedi to come back in 2012 to help get the new News Corp up and running, and he’s done a great job doing just that,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman, in a statement. “Through his astute financial management of key acquisitions and divestitures, and with the prudent institution of cost controls across the businesses, Bedi has helped News Corp weather the challenges of this era better than its peers, and put it on firm footing for long-term growth and profitability.”

This week’s new hires

February 27

Wendy Forsythe, real estate veteran of 20 years and a Gen Xer, joins the Swanepoel T3 Group as the president of T3 Broker. A division of T3 Sixty, T3 Broker will provide management consulting services to U.S. and Canadian real estate brokerages regarding expansion strategies, business planning, market analysis, compensation evaluation and leadership development. “Wendy is a talented strategic problem solver, yet her hands-on practical approach makes her the ideal management consultant,” said Stefan Swanepoel, CEO of the Swanepoel T3 Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled that she chose to work with us. Her counseling will assist many brokerage companies be more successful.”

March 1

Mark Martin was named the President of Real Estate Champions, the coaching company owned by Dirk Zeller. “Mark is a rare talent in the real estate industry,” said Zeller in a statement. “In 30 years in the real estate industry someone that has the sales skills, lead generation skills, both online and offline, plus leadership system development strategies…that is clearly someone that will shape the industry for decades.”

March 2

Jim Weichert, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Companies, announced that James Weichert Jr. has been named president of Weichert, Realtors. “I am pleased to see James take the next step in his career and continue in the tradition of our family business,” said Jim Weichert. “I am confident that his core values, deep knowledge and keen judgment will lead to the continued success and growth of our company, our colleagues and our sales associates, while providing the greatest service for our customers.” Along with his father, James will also continue to serve in his current position of co-president of the Weichert Companies.

The Oregon and Washington markets continue to see real estate sales grow annually due to a phenomenon led almost entirely by overseas, ex-Californian and mega-metropolis investors seeking the live-work-thrive harmony found in Oregon and Washington. In February, Jennifer Benelli and Elliott W. Moore were hired to formally launch, energize and expand the new construction and development division at Luxe Platinum Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate to meet the international market demands “Each year is bigger than the last, and this quarter is projected to be our biggest one yet,” said Luxe Platinum Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate CEO-Owner Terry Sprague in a statement. “In my international trips to Europe and Asia within the last year, we know that our overseas investors and Christie’s broker teams are looking for new, high quality, turn-key homes. This is why we are responding to that demand by investing in a top-notch New Construction & Development team within our firm.”

