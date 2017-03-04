Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. Now on tap: Price forecasts for ‘micro-neighborhoods’
9. ‘Too many crappy agents,’ the biggest issue in real estate
8. Who should own the rights to listing photos? Brokers, one company says
7. Parental units: When real estate clients buy a home for their kid
6. To office or not to office? How virtual and brick-and-mortar brokerages make it work
5. Ben Carson confirmed as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
4. The best bang for your buck: Google’s take on maximizing your return
3. Special Report: How real estate agents can live happily ever after in retirement
2. Real estate agents: You are not the hero
1. 5 ways real estate agents can respond to: ‘Please don’t call me again’
