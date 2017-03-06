Homeselfe RE
Are real estate clients taken by Homeselfe RE’s colorful energy reports?

The energy analysis app checks a database of brands and products to look for potential upgrades
Craig C. Rowe
  • Homeselfe RE asks for information about faucets, fixtures, electronics and more to provide a comprehensive look at how a home's major systems are performing.
  • The app's interface is visually engaging and encourages user interaction.
  • The primary benefits of this app may be to existing homeowners who can make energy-efficiency changes over time.
Homeselfe RE
Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. HomeSelfe RE is a home energy analysis app that allows agents to brand an array of reports and energy usage profiles. Platforms: iOS, Android Ideal for: All agents and teams; those who specialize in green homes or working with energy-conscious clients Top selling pointsEnhances home marketing Interactive user experience Tracks down appliance/energy-related rebates Built by established energy data companyTop concernsThe app could work in opposition to its intent. Buyer's agents could use it to argue for a reduction in price due to inefficiencies.What you should know As easily as a seller's agent could use the Homeselfe RE app to augment their listing presentation with an energy analysis, a buyer's agent could use it to highlight outdated HVAC systems or an antiquated water heater -- and justify concessions.Neither case means the a...

