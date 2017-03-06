Daily market update: March 6, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Rate:
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.10 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 2, 2017.
- This is down from last week when it averaged 4.16 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.64 percent.
Ellie Mae’s Millennial Tracker data for January 2017:
- Millennial borrowers for new home purchases accounted for 84 percent of closed loans according in January 2017.
- In December, 82 percent of closed mortgages were for new home purchases, up from 77 percent from August through November.
- It took millennials an average 49 days to close on their loans in January, a day longer than in November and December
Attom Data Solutions Q4 2016 Loan Origination Report:
- More than 1.7 million (1,748,177) loans were originated on U.S. residential properties (1 to 4 units) in Q4 2016, down 15 percent from the previous quarter but up 2 percent from 2015.
- More than 7.3 million loans were originated in 2016, up 2 percent from 2015 to the highest total since 2013.
- Total dollar volume of loan originations in the fourth quarter increased 8 percent from a year ago to more than $461 billion ($461,291,961,501).
