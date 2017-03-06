LAS VEGAS -- If you're going to build a team, noted Caryn Yates at Century One's One21 Conference, you don't want to throw it together haphazardly."There are strategies to becoming successful, and we want to know them," she said.Caryn Yates presenting at One21. The first question "The first question to ask yourself before you consider starting a team is: Why?""Everyone else is doing it" isn't a good reason to form a team; neither is "I don't really enjoy prospecting," said Yates.However, if the answer is "I am a really good agent and I think I can help other agents be as good as I am," then you might be a team leader in the making, she said. The 4 core success plans Whatever success you've found in your business so far, Yates said, can be attributed to these plans."The reasons agents join teams is because they lack the ability to construct and implement these plans themselves. That's why they're coming to you."Yates asked attendees to rate themselves on th...