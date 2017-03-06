You couldn't meet a more different pair of agents than Coldwell Banker Real Estate's two Rookies of the Year for 2016 -- Rory Hertzberg from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Bradley, Illinois, and Carrie Davis from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Menlo Park, California.Hertzberg was named for selling the highest total units in North America and Davis for bringing in the top adjusted gross commission.Each had careers before real estate -- Davis as a collegiate crew coach at Stanford University, among others, while Hertzberg was a top salesman at Verizon selling mobile phones.Both have already built reputations in their first year for being thorough professionals and receiving rave reviews from happy clients, but that is where the similarities end. Their markets are at either ends of the spectrum. In some markets, you have to diversify to survive For Davis in Menlo Park, in the heart of Silicon Valley, her typical home sells for around $2 million or $2.5 millio...