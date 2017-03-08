Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Real estate broker Cassie Wells shares the tale of a seller who was extracting herself from an abusive relationship — and the spouse showing up at closing expecting a check on a refinanced home. She explains how preparation and a variety of personalities helped her keep her cool.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

