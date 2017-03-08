Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 8, 2017

Most recent market news:

CoreLogic’s Home Price Insights for January 2017:

  • Home prices went up 6.9 percent between January 2016 and January 2017.
  • From December 2016 to January 2017, home prices rose 0.7 percent.
  • CoreLogic forecasts a 0.1 percent month-over-month change and 4.8 percent year-over-year change from January 2017.

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) for February 2017:

  • The HPSI increased in February to 88.3.
  • This is 5.6 percentage points higher than January 2017.
  • The HPSI is also up 5.6 percentage points compared with February 2016.

