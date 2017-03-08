The audience at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) conference last week got a taste of the global network's new consumer segmentation research.LeadingRE has engaged an integrated marketing firm to dig up the information, which will equip agents to better understand the needs of their client.McKee Wallwork + Company's approach with its "Ideal" research tool is to ask hundreds of questions to understand what motivates consumers in the real estate process -- for instance, if they prefer their agent to have market knowledge or negotiation skills, or if they prefer a busy top producer or somebody who can take time with them as their agent.The slide above, shared at the conference, gives a glimpse into the types of insights that can be derived -- here, we see that consumers surveyed valued experience over digital savvy and youth, market experience over negotiation, and a local company over a national franchise, according to LeadingRE and McKee Wallwork ...