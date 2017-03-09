We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions Year-End 2016 Home Flipping Report:
- 193,009 single family homes and condos were flipped in 2016, up 3.1 percent from 2015.
- This is the highest level since 2006, when 276,067 single family homes and condos were flipped.
- Home flips in 2016 accounted for 5.7 percent of all single family home and condos sales during the year, up from 5.5 percent in 2015.
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 3.3 percent from one week earlier for the week ending March 3, 2017.
- The Refinance Index increased 5 percent from the previous week to the highest level since December 2016.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.36 percent from 4.30 percent.
Housing Tides February 2017 Monthly Pulse:
- The March Housing Tides Index shows an increase to 73.6 after falling slightly to 72.4 in February.
- The Index is up from 73.4 in March 2016.
- The Housing Tides Index scores increased in 33 of the top 41 local markets this month.
