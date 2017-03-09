Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 9, 2017

by Staff Writer
Published 21 min ago

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Attom Data Solutions Year-End 2016 Home Flipping Report:

  • 193,009 single family homes and condos were flipped in 2016, up 3.1 percent from 2015.
  • This is the highest level since 2006, when 276,067 single family homes and condos were flipped.
  • Home flips in 2016 accounted for 5.7 percent of all single family home and condos sales during the year, up from 5.5 percent in 2015.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

  • Mortgage applications increased 3.3 percent from one week earlier for the week ending March 3, 2017.
  • The Refinance Index increased 5 percent from the previous week to the highest level since December 2016.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.36 percent from 4.30 percent.

Housing Tides February 2017 Monthly Pulse:

  • The March Housing Tides Index shows an increase to 73.6 after falling slightly to 72.4 in February.
  • The Index is up from 73.4 in March 2016.
  • The Housing Tides Index scores increased in 33 of the top 41 local markets this month.

