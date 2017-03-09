Trelora, a low-fee Colorado brokerage with a history of ruffling feathers, now allows prospective buyers to communicate directly with its seller clients through a chat feature on its website.The brokerage believes the messaging platform, known as "Trelora Connect," will streamline transactions and "break down barriers between buyers and sellers." It could also encourage more homebuyers to purchase Trelora listings without help from another brokerage.“Before Trelora Connect, and sellers didn’t have very many options -- and they always had to go through an agent if they had questions, no matter how big or small," said Trelora CEO Joshua Hunt in a statement."Trelora Connect provides an ease of communication that most agents never wanted to admit was possible.”A Trelora listing on the brokerage's website includes a 'Chat with Seller' feature (lower lefthand corner).If a Trelora seller client has enabled the feature, prospective homebuyers will have the...
