Real estate agents are embracing the "on-demand" zeitgeist, increasingly answering email inquiries, firing off comparative market analyses (CMAs) and showing homes lickety-split."As real estate agents rise to the occasion in this area, their vendors have to do the same," says Andrew Crefeld, CEO of HouseLens, a real estate marketing services provider.To nudge real estate vendors toward an on-demand service model, HouseLens has unveiled an online marketplace where real estate agents can hire photography, video, 3-D model and drone tour providers.At launch, the company is opening up the platform to its network of more than 100,000 real estate agents.HouseLens, which has raised at least $3 million in funding, directly provides real estate photography, 3-D and video services across 40 markets. But HouseLens' "MarketPlace" offers a hub where agents can discover and do business with any vendor who signs up, not just HouseLens.“We saw a real need in th...
- Agents can use HouseLens' new real estate vendor marketplace to find and transact with photography, 3-D tour and video providers.
Comments