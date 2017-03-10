Media executive Josh Albertson has joined the Inman team as chief financial officer to help grow the expanding real estate news, information and event firm.

Previously, Josh served as president of Curbed Network, where he helped grow the company from a small blog into a diverse network of real estate, food and retail sites. He then served as vice president at Vox Media in 2013, where he managed the integration of Curbed into Vox.

He more recently served as chief operating officer at Gawker Media, a New York-based digital media company.

“His grasp of new media, digital readership, advertising and events will bring a new level of experience to the Inman team,” said Inman publisher Brad Inman.

Albertson graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and holds an undergraduate degree from Brown University.

“I’m a longtime Inman admirer and I’m thrilled to be joining Brad and chief operating officer Morgan Brown and team,” Albertson said. “You can’t manufacture the kind of connection Inman has with its community. I’m eager to get to work to try to build on that connection in exciting new ways.”

He joins a growing and talented team at Inman that has greatly expanded its readership, membership and event attendance over the last three years, offering new product offerings and ways for the Inman community to connect and learn.

“Josh brings a particular level of expertise and understanding of digital media that will help us further grow the enterprise” said Brown.